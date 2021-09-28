Posted: Sep 28, 2021 2:54 PMUpdated: Sep 28, 2021 2:54 PM

Ty Loftis

During the final weekend in October, the Osage County Fairgrounds will play host to the second annual Cowboy Challenge for Miss Mattie, a young lady who will be going to Florida for surgery to fix a hole in her diaphragm. Event Organizer, Fayth Holloway says she had spinal troubles last year and now these problems are forcing her family to make the long trip to Florida.

Holloway went to the Board of Osage County Commissioners in hopes of being able to use rent the fairgrounds at a discounted price. District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt was very impressed with the way Holloway handled herself.

The Board opted to waive the fee entirely for the event organizers. There will be a team roping event on that Friday evening and a rodeo on Saturday. For more information, you can call Holloway at 918-815-2456.