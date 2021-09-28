Posted: Sep 28, 2021 2:39 PMUpdated: Sep 28, 2021 2:39 PM

Max Gross

The Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday to welcome Stride Mortgage as the newest chamber member. Stride recently opened its mortgage offices in the Keller Williams Building at 1740 SE Washington Boulevard. Senior mortgage consultant Becki Gailey talks about what Stride Mortgage has to offer.

Stride Mortgage is the home lending branch of Stride Bank, which has its offices at 1415 Washington Boulevard. As a financial institution Stride has been a pillar in the Bartlesville community and surrounding area. The bank underwent a name change in 2019 from Central National Bank to Stride Bank.

Gailey says that Stride Mortgage serves under a national umbrella and can do business anywhere. Bartlesville, Dewey and Tulsa are some of the top markets. Gailey says Stride Mortgage is committed to serving its customers throughout the whole lending process.

For more information you can visit Stridemortgage.com