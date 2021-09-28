Posted: Sep 28, 2021 2:36 PMUpdated: Sep 28, 2021 2:36 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was previously convicted on sexual assault charges was arrested after failing to register as a sex offender. Mervin Grayson Jr. appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday where he picked up the felony charge.

It is alleged that Grayson failed to notify the county of his current address. Grayson was convicted stemming from a 2019 incident during court proceedings in the spring. The City of Bartlesville’s sex offender database says that Grayson is a transient who frequents areas around Adams Boulevard.

Grayson has previous convictions in Washington County for assault & battery on a police officer, trespassing and public intoxication as well. His bond was set at $10,000. Grayson is due back in court on October 8.