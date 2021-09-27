Posted: Sep 27, 2021 11:50 AMUpdated: Sep 27, 2021 11:50 AM

Ty Loftis

Bartlesville residents will have another Internet provider to choose from beginning in 2022. Bluepeak has announced they will break ground on a $15 million expansion effort to bring high-speed fiber network to 15,000 homes and businesses in town. CEO of Bluepeak, Rich Fish had this to say regarding the expansion:

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the City of Bartlesville to build a future-proof fiber-optic network. Bluepeak is a different kind of provider with faster, more reliable speeds that will better connect homes, businesses and organizations across Bartlesville.”

Bartlesville Mayor Dale Copeland said in part that the agreement will give Bartlesville residents better quality and access while also providing for more Internet options.