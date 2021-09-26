Posted: Sep 26, 2021 8:12 AMUpdated: Sep 26, 2021 8:30 AM

Tom Davis

About 200 people assembled at Lee Lake Park and along Adams Blvd early Saturday evening to listen to speakers, carry flags and protests signs as they rallied and took a stand for freedom against forced COVID 19 vaccines and mask mandates.

The main emphasis for the rally was to stand for personal liberties and freedom. According to organizer John Maples,"This is the land of the free and it's time that "We, the People" take a stand and if we don't, we will be telling our kids about the freedoms we use to have."

The speakers included State Representative Wendi Stearman, State Representaive Nathan Dahm and GOP Senatorial Candidate Jackson Lahmeyer.

Video: Joel Rabin via Facebook

Jonathan Bolding of Bartlesville was also in attendence and he reminded those at the rally that a like-minded speaker, Dr.Peter McCullough will be in Bartlesville to address early COVID-19 treatment and vaccine efficacy on Tuesday, October 5, at 6:30 pm at the Bartelsville Community Center.

Photos from the event: