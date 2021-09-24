Posted: Sep 24, 2021 1:11 PMUpdated: Sep 24, 2021 1:12 PM

Garrett Giles

Young Professionals of Bartlesville (YPB) has presented a check to The Cottage.

Proceeds from the HOT Street Party made the donation possible as Young Professionals of Bartlesville presented a $10,000 check to The Cottage.

The Cottage, located at 307 S. Senaca Avenue in Bartlesville, provides free pregnancy tests, mobile ultrsound clinics, mom and baby resources, and residential care if you are pregnant and need help.

Members of YPB say they could not have done this without all of their sponsors, vendors, and the awesome guests at HOT Street Party. They say they are grateful and they can't wait to see everyone next year.

Those interested in supporting the HOT Street Party or wish to get involved, message YPB on Facebook.