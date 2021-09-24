Posted: Sep 24, 2021 12:43 PMUpdated: Sep 24, 2021 12:43 PM

Ty Loftis

The National Indian Taco Championship will take place in downtown Pawhuska next Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. With that, the best Indian Taco chefs will be in Pawhuska to test their skills against one another.

Entertainment will take place throughout the day and there will also be a pow-wow competition. Dancers can register that morning or call the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce at 918-287-1208. Those wishing to be in the Indian Taco Championships need to call that same number as quickly as possible.

Downtown stores will be open throughout the day and everyone in town is looking forward to the event, as organizers were forced to cancel it last year due to COVID-19 concerns.