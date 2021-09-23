Posted: Sep 23, 2021 5:15 PMUpdated: Sep 24, 2021 8:03 AM

Garrett Giles

Vinita FFA's Emily Lake has been named the Arvest Bank's Ag Student of the Month for September.

Lake is Vinita FFA's Chapter President. Mr. Walker - Vinita's Ag Instructor - says he nominated Lake for the honor because she is a great and humble leader. He says her phenomenal actions are an indication of her tremendous character.

Being outdoors on the farm has always been a part of Lake's life. Lake says she has a cousin that was in Ag, which inspired her to be in Ag. She said she was always looking forward because she wanted to get involved in showing goats and making speeches.

When she was little, Lake's father would show goats. Then, one summer day in July at the fair, Lake was encouraged to show her own goats. Lake says she tried showing goats from there and she loved it. She says the activity keeps her busy as she met new and friendly faces.

Lake participates in farmer's markets, caterings, and agricultural science as well. She says all of these things, especially the entreprenuership involved in farmer's markets, requires a ton of organization.

Later in life, Lake would like to become a vetrinarian. Lake says agriscience has taught her how to do embryo transfers. Lake says she has learned was does and doesn't effect the embryo transfer process. She said agriscience has taught her a lot.

Lake says FFA has taught her to be more social, which has gotten her out of her comfort zone. She says FFA has taught her how to multi-task and prioritize projects, too.

When it comes to giving advice to younger students interested in FFA, Lake says to take that chance. Lake says it may be scary, but it will be worth it in the end. She says she took a chance and it has paid off. Lake only wishes she would've taken more chances sooner.

Barrel racing and softball are other activities that Lake has been involved in at Vinita High School.