Posted: Sep 23, 2021 3:22 PMUpdated: Sep 23, 2021 3:22 PM

Ty Loftis

Two commercial buildings were recently purchased along Kihekah Ave. in downtown Pawhuska. While Chamber of Commerce Director Kelly Bland wasn't at liberty to say what kind of businesses had purchased the buildings, she continues to do everything possible to expand Pawhuska's popularity, including re-working the Chamber website.

Bland is also attempting to go through and find a list of all commercial properties that are for sale in Pawhuska so that they can market that to those coming to Pawhuska.