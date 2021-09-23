Posted: Sep 23, 2021 2:13 PMUpdated: Sep 23, 2021 2:13 PM

Max Gross

A Midwest City man was arrested in Washington County on Wednesday after drugs and a high-powered firearm were found in his vehicle. Jared Halstead was in Washington County court on Thursday where he was charged with possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, possession of drugs and possession of paraphernalia.

Court documents allege that Halstead’s vehicle was stopped and a search was initiated. A Kel Tec nine-millimeter semi-automatic firearm was found under the seat of the vehicle. Also, inside of the vehicle was an undisclosed quantity of heroin and multiple syringes.

Halstead has a previous conviction on a 2017 felony driving under the influence charge in Washington County. His bond was set at $5,000.