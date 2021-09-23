Posted: Sep 23, 2021 9:36 AMUpdated: Sep 23, 2021 9:36 AM

Garrett Giles

At the end of filing on Wednesday, two candidates emerged for the Town of Copan's Ward 5 position.

Eric Mumma and Jeffery Roe have filed for the unexpired term on the council. The filing period was held Monday, Sept. 20 through Wednesday, Sept. 22.

Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House says the candidate withdrawal and contest period ends on Friday, Sept. 24, at 5:00 p.m. The Election Board is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 401 S. Johnstone Avenue, Suite 4. To reach the Election Board by phone, call 918.337.2850.

The Special Town of Copan election is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 9.