Posted: Sep 23, 2021 9:25 AMUpdated: Sep 23, 2021 9:27 AM

Garrett Giles

Truity Credit Union Senior Vice President, People Development Andria McCollough is pleased to announce Clare Ppool has been promoted to Recruiting Coordinator.

“Clare has led recruiting efforts in our department for over 2 years and we are thrilled at the growth we’ve seen as we expand and search for talented individuals to join our team at Truity,” McCollough said. “Her passion for our employees and the members we serve is extraordinary. We are excited to have her serve in this new role.”

Ppool works to coordinate new recruiters/trainers and leads efforts in researching and recommending innovative, modern best practices in recruiting and selecting top talent.

“I’m excited to dive deeper into this role, get more involved in our communities, enhance our processes and more than anything lead by example,” she said. “We look to hire the inspired, because inspired people, inspire other people! Find out what you’re truly passionate about and let’s talk about what a future at Truity could look like.”

Ppool started at Truity in 2016 and has been with the People Development department since 2019. She holds a Bachelor’s in Business Administration and is a certified Credit Union HR Compliance Professional. She enjoys volunteering at most Truity events and also supporting The United Way, Samaritan Counseling and Growth Center and the We Prosper program.

Clare and her husband Kyle are both proud to be active members of the Bartlesville community. They have two children, ages 8 and 5.

For more information on Truity’s current job openings, culture, benefits and community efforts, visit Careers.TruityCU.org.

Truity Credit Union serves over 70,000 members worldwide and has assets of nearly $1 billion. Truity offers personal checking and savings accounts, auto and home loans, as well as competitive business loans for almost any purpose. Visit TruityCU.org to learn more.