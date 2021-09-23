Posted: Sep 23, 2021 9:17 AMUpdated: Sep 23, 2021 2:05 PM

Garrett Giles

The longtime non-profit that was historically a girl’s-only program has widened its audience to include Green Country girls, boys and families, with the aim of educating, preempting and therefore helping to prevent the rapidly-growing problem of exploitation and human trafficking.

As a result of the organization’s new focus, they have changed their name from MUTUAL Bartlesville to HeartMatters. Director Penny Meadows says the name was chosen to better identify the organization’s mission of ’safeguarding young hearts and minds’ from various forms of abuse before it happens. Meadows says they will still do character development in addition to their new digital safety efforts. She says it is important to teach school-aged teachers while holding workshops for students and parents.

The name change is based off of Proverbs 4:23, which reads: "Above all else, guard your heart..." Meadows says they are giving that Scripture legs as they continue to teach kids and parents about online safety. She says providing tools to our youth and parents is the best way to combat exploitation.

MUTUAL Girls Club of Bartlesville started as a girls club on the west side of Bartlesville, Oklahoma in 1964. Several years later, a little resale shop that came to be known as the Tuesday House was established to provide funding for the organization. Historically, MUTUAL has endeavored to equip young girls with practical life skills, and service opportunities that would lay strong foundations for their futures.

For over 50 years, MUTUAL continued to facilitate restoration and growth in the area by providing biblically sound resources and Christ-like leadership for both women and girls. HeartMatters is located at 3401 Price Road.

In the past decade, the ways in which young people socialize began shifting from in-person activity to more virtual and remote environments. From online games to chat applications, social media and more – young girls (and increasingly boys,) have now become more vulnerable than ever to online predators. As a result, the organization has changed its programs to address this rapidly increasing threat.

Meadows says they have worked hard to keep up with the changing needs of the young people in our area. She says their commitment will always be to make sure they are doing everything they can in order to help educate and equip children and families to expose and prevent exploitation and trafficking before it begins.

HeartMatters serves 3rd through 8th grade girls in Washington and Osage County schools through free in-school programs. They also collaborate with children and youth nonprofit organizations and homeschool groups to provide classes. Workshops and training are also available for students elementary through college along with their families, nonprofits, police, teachers, churches and more.

The 501(c)3 organization operates Tuesday House, an upscale resale shop that helps fund the organization in addition to grants and donations. Tuesday House is located at 321 S. Penn in Bartlesville.

Meadows says Tuesday House is solely run by volunteers. She says the thrift shop is an incredible agency to volunteer at that helps HeartMatters fulfill its mission.

For more information, visit heartmatters-ok.org. You can also reach HeartMatters at 918.336.9151.