Posted: Sep 22, 2021 3:29 PMUpdated: Sep 22, 2021 3:29 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Police Department has worked alongside several organizations, enabling the department to implement a Kiosk machine that has the ability to report crime stats to the FBI along with the National Data Base. A grant for this project was submitted in 2019 and it will increase sovereignty in several areas and will allow for direct access to enter information in federal systems without having to rely on a third party.

Chief of Police for the Osage Nation, Nick Williams had this to say regarding the new system:

“In the past, when someone received an Osage Nation Tribal charge that was the generic listing on booking reports. Now the Tribal Access Program enables the specific charges and the ability to follow criminals beyond borders of the Osage Nation.”

The Osage Nation will determine what information gets entered into the system, but the right data can prevent criminals from buying firearms, recover stolen property or find missing persons.