Sep 22, 2021
Poker Run and Car Show Taking Place in Fairfax This Weekend
Fairfax will be playing host to the Fall Classic Car Show and Poker Run this Saturday beginning at 9 a.m.
Registration for the poker run begins at noon and the first vehicle will leave at 1 p.m. For information regarding the poker run, you can call 918-815-3538. Awards for the car show will be presented at noon. For information regarding the car show, call 918-373-3379.
There will also be a corn hole tournament at 11 a.m. with a $40 entry fee. Entertainment will be provided throughout the day thanks to Hayden and the Osage Country Band, along with Stage Right Productions.
