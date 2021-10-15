Posted: Sep 22, 2021 9:43 AMUpdated: Sep 22, 2021 9:43 AM

Tom Davis

On Friday, October 15, 2021, from 5:30–11 p.m., The Tom Mix Museum will open Tom Mix Roundup Days with an evening fundraiser to support the day-to-day management of the Tom Mix Museum followed by a Ranch Rodeo, Saturday, October 16, starting at noon.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION , Fawn Lassiter with the Tom Mix Museum enthusiastically invited everyone to come to one or both of thes events to help fund the museum

The Friday evening event will be held at the Timber Oaks Event Center, 1639 US Highway 60 West—3 miles west of downtown Bartlesville. The gates will open to guests at 5:30 p.m. The event will have a live and silent auction, and a chuckwagon barbecue dinner with all the fixings.

A dance will follow with evening entertainment featuring the toe-tapping country swing stylings of western entertainer Belinda Gail, “America’s Country Sweetheart.” Musicians Jim Garling and Theresa Mix and Oklahoma Mike and the Prairie Drifters will also be performing live entertainment for this event. To buy tickets, call 918-534-1555. https://www.tommixmuseum.com/tom-mix-festival

On Saturday, October 16, join in the fun at the Bartlesville Roundup Club Arena the old west will come alive with western fun for the whole family. Ages 12 and under can enter the Kids’ dummy roping contest. Mini bronc and bull riding and watch the fun at the Mens’ Ranch Rodeo starting at 4:30 pm. Four man teams, branding, stray gathering and other exciting rodeo events will take place through the afternoon.

For event details, a complete listing of admission prices, or to buy tickets, call 918-534-1555.

To enter the Mens’ Ranch Rodeo call 918-559-9967.

The Tom Mix Museum’s mission is to preserve the history of Tom Mix for future generations. Along with Tom Mix memorabilia, the Tom Mix Museum also houses the personal belongings of Mix that he used in his lifetime. The collection includes saddles, bridles, spurs, chaps, hats, and belts worn by Mix who spent many of his waking hours on horseback.