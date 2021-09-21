Posted: Sep 21, 2021 1:18 PMUpdated: Sep 21, 2021 1:18 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested on a warrant for two felony firearm related charges stemming from an August incident. Anthony Alberty appeared at the Washington County Courthouse out of custody after posting a $50,000 bond set by the warrant.

According to an affidavit, police responded to a call at The Willows Apartments at 5600 Hazel Drive in Bartlesville. Alberty and another man were approaching an apartment and met with a man who allegedly threatened a family member verbally.

Alberty then pulled out a firearm and pointed it at the man’s forehead. The other man took out a knife and stabbed Alberty in the face and back. The incident was eventually broken up and all parties left the scene.

Alberty has previous felony convictions and is not permitted to possess a firearm. The defendant has previously been charged with shooting with intent to kill and assault with a dangerous weapon.