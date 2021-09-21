Posted: Sep 21, 2021 1:06 PMUpdated: Sep 21, 2021 1:06 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was in court on Tuesday facing charges of first degree burglary and trespassing after being forbidden. Quanah Wohlford appeared at the Washington County Courthouse where charges were presented.

Court documents allege that Wohlford attempted to break in to a residence on the 1400 block of Santa Fe Avenue in Bartlesville. Wohlford is accused of trying to force a window open to enter with the intent of taking items from the apartment. The trespassing charge stems from the same action.

Wohlford has previous convictions in Washington County for domestic abuse, drug possession and traffic-related offenses. His bond was set at $20,000 with a condition of no contact with the alleged victim or residence.