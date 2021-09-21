Posted: Sep 21, 2021 12:56 PMUpdated: Sep 21, 2021 1:35 PM

Garrett Giles

Congressman Kevin Hern, State Senator Julie Daniels and a whole slew of others recently attended the open house at a new manufacturing business in Dewey's Industrial Park.

Dewey Mayor Tom Hays says everyone that attended got to tour Amarekan Manufacturing on Friday. Hays says the new business is a positive for the community. He says Representative Hern was impressed, particularly with the fact that the owner of the company is out of Texas.

There was even discussion on the nearby railway. Hays says the discussion revolved around the owners' interest in getting their product out on the world stage. He says the business wants to get their product out to the Tulsa Port of Catoosa.

Hays says the international effort would be monumental for Amarekan Manufacturing and the City of Dewey. He says Rep. Hern and Sen. Daniels said they are willing to help the company. The rail lines are in place, they only need to be restored.

Dewey City Manager Kevin Trease says Amarekan Manufacturing is a welcomed addition to the community. Trease says the company focuses on fabricating, powder coating, and much more. He says he has no doubts that they will see the business grow for the benefit of all.

"They're here. They've started. They're moving forward," Trease says. "I think it'll be a good thing."

With the company's goal to go international, Trease says it would increase its need for man power. Trease says that would ultimately result in more jobs for the community. He said that would be awesome.

Washington County Commissioner Mitch Antle toured the facility as well. Commissioner Antle says the facility - located in the old Dewey Ironworks building - is a great facility. Antle says the company is an "off-shoot" of I DIG Texas out of Marble Falls, Texas. He says the owner is building his own attachments for skid-steers.

Amarekan Manufacturing is located at 1220 Industrial Parkway in Dewey. Tom Marek is the owner. Phillip Shoultz is the company's manager.

Photo courtesy: Amarekan Manufacturing