Posted: Sep 21, 2021 12:53 PMUpdated: Sep 21, 2021 12:53 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners held a special meeting on Tuesday morning to talk to the elected officials about financial requests concerning the county budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. When looking at the tabulated numbers that County Clerk Robin Slack put together, there was only an increase of $42,000 in the total amount from last year.

The County Clerk’s Office was asking for an increase in more than $32,000 from a year ago. Slack explains where that money would go.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office meanwhile was looking at a decrease of nearly $50,000. Angela Jarrett with the Sheriff’s Office goes into further detail.

The Court Clerk’s Office was requesting $34,000, which would largely be used for salary increases.