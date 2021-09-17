Posted: Sep 17, 2021 12:45 PMUpdated: Sep 17, 2021 12:45 PM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska Code Enforcer Steve Hughes says his crews are continuing to work with land owners to get a handle on tall grass in different properties. He says they continue to demolish structures across the area as well. Hughes said they are also making a lot of progress in cleaning up properties out at the Lake, but still have a long way to go.

If the property owner doesn't respond after a second letter is sent, the council can make a decision on how to move forward with what remains on the property.