Posted: Sep 17, 2021 10:23 AMUpdated: Sep 17, 2021 11:14 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will have back-to-back meetings next Monday and Tuesday with important items to discuss.

At Monday’s regularly scheduled meeting, Osage County Tourism Director Kelly Bland will give her monthly report and will also be requesting a billboard to promote Osage County along I-35. This would cost no more that $12,000.

At that meeting, the commissioners will also consider signing a resolution to advertise for the vacant Osage County Fairgrounds Caretaker position.

At Tuesday’s special meeting, there will be discussion concerning how much funding each department will be requesting for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. Health insurance premiums for 2022 will also be talked about.

Both meetings begin at 10 o’ clock in the morning for those interested in attending.