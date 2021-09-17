Posted: Sep 17, 2021 10:01 AMUpdated: Sep 17, 2021 11:14 AM

The 4th Bellanca Fly-In will be held at the Bartlesville Municipal Airport on Saturday, Sept. 18.

In recent weeks, Airport Director Mike Richardson said they are happy to host the fly-in. Richardson said this all started with a local tenant looking to gather Bellanca flyers to put on the event. He said the Bellanca Fly-In continues to grow despite last year's set-back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Richardson said the event great that allows the Bartlesville Airport to interact with you. He said you can come out, meet aviators, and get to know what's going on at the airport.

The Bartlesville Lions Club will host a benefit breakfast and lunch at the airport on Saturday, Sept. 18. The breakfast will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Pancakes, sausage, bacon, juice and coffee will be served. Breakfast costs $6 per person. Lunch will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sloppy joes, hot dogs, chips, dessert and drinks will be served for $8 per person.

The fly-in is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Cost to attend is $5.