Posted: Sep 17, 2021 5:40 AMUpdated: Sep 17, 2021 5:40 AM

Tom Davis

Reuters reports that an investigation is underway into whether Phillips 66 failed to get approval of necessary California permits to manufacture renewable fuels at its oil refinery in Rodeo.

The news service says the investigation is underway by California Bay Area Air Quality Management District which regulates stationary sources of air pollution. It is probing whether the company made changes to its Rodeo refinery without getting required additional permits for the production of renewable fuels.