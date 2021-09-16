Posted: Sep 16, 2021 2:23 PMUpdated: Sep 16, 2021 2:38 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Regional United Way's (BRUW) 18th Annual Golf Tournament has taken off at the Adams Golf Course.

BRUW President Lisa Cary said the tournament teed off on Tuesday morning. She said they have at least 140 sponsors and over 900 golfers involved in the tournament this year. ConocoPhillips and Phillips 66 are major sponsors for the event.

Cary said there is food, drinks, games, and fellowship to be had every year during the tournament as they work to change the lives of those in our community that are in the most need of a life changing moment.

BRUW fights for the health, education and financial stability over every person in our communities. Cary said they serve Washington, Nowata, and Osage counties. She said the golf tournament fundraiser allows BRUW to help their 14 partner agencies and 31 programs that they fund.

Event Chairwoman Ashley Primm said they hope to raise around $800,000 for BRUW through the golf tournament this year. If that goal is reached, Primm said they would raise $9 million through the tournament since its launch in 2004.

BRUW announced their 2021 campaign goal to raise $2.3 million last Friday at halftime of Bartlesville High School's first home football game against Sapulpa.

Primm said the event is great because it is bringing people into the community. She said it also provides the sponsors an opportunity to have a more relaxed environment to talk to the people they work with all the time. Instead of meeting in a business office, they have a space where they can kickback.

After having a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic, Primm thanked their sponsors for their continued support. Primm said they can't thank their sponsors, their friends, enough. She said their sponsors and friends are already looking forward to 2022; she said BRUW can't wait for next year's tournament either.

Cary said they couldn't do this tournament without the hard work that Primm, Randy John and their 25 committee members. She said the last flight of the golf tournament will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Friday.

To learn more about BRUW or to make a donation, click here.