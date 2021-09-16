Posted: Sep 16, 2021 10:42 AMUpdated: Sep 16, 2021 10:44 AM

Garrett Giles

The Osage County Free Fair is officially open to the public.

Highland Dairy has treats on hand for all the kiddos, who are also enjoying pony rides and popcorn on Thursday morning. Candy and a petting zoo is also on hand for your child to enjoy.

Osage County Free Fair Board President Sarah Hull said the fun lasts well into the weekend. Hull said they have carnival rides available Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. in the evening. She said they'll have a Ranch Rodeo on Friday night with another rodeo for you to enjoy on Saturday night.

On Saturday afternoon, there will be turtle races, a dog show, a livestock show, a car show, a chili and salsa cook off and much more. Hull said wristbands cost $5 which is good for all of the carnival rides on site throughout the day.

Doors for the Osage County Free Fair open to the public at 9:00 a.m. The fun is taking place at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska.