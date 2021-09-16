Posted: Sep 16, 2021 10:28 AMUpdated: Sep 16, 2021 10:28 AM

Garrett Giles

At Caney Valley High School, it's "Twin Day Thursday!" The coronation will be held on Friday night before the football game.

Homecoming royalty interviews continue on Real Country KRIG 104.9 on Thursday at 5:17 p.m. with Laila Follmer, Dee Morgan, Kyler Bresnehen, and Ethan Nichols, compliments of Totah Communications, Totel CSI and Bartnet IP.