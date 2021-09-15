Posted: Sep 15, 2021 2:32 PMUpdated: Sep 15, 2021 2:32 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Youth Shelter Building is currently sitting empty. At Monday evening's City Council meeting in Pawhuska, the Youth and Family Services Center for Washington County and the Pawhuska Hospital were showing interest in using that facility.

Katie Wilson with the Youth Family Services Center of Washington County said they are looking to expand their operations to Osage County.

Jason McBride with the Pawhuska Hospital said they have been in that current building since 1965 and with their expanding services, they are needing more space.

The building was initially built with the purpose of helping the youth. The council opted to table the item to a special meeting next Thursday to make a determination on who should own this building.