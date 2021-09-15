Posted: Sep 15, 2021 2:12 PMUpdated: Sep 15, 2021 2:12 PM

Garrett Giles

The restrooms at Daniels Soccer Fields in Bartlesville are closed indefinitely after a fire Monday morning completely totaled the facilities.

The fire is the second in recent days at City-owned park restrooms. Facilities in Johnstone Park, located near the Richard Kane YMCA, were also damaged but are being repaired.

Parks Superintendent Bobby Robinson said they were able to pressure wash the restrooms in Johnstone Park. He said there is extensive damage to the Daniels Fields restrooms, so those facilities will be closed until a remodel can be done. It is unknown at this time when that will occur.

"We will need to get estimates on the damage and determine funding and manpower availability before we can say when the repairs can be made," Robinson said.

The cause of the fires is under investigation.