Posted: Sep 15, 2021 11:37 AMUpdated: Sep 15, 2021 11:37 AM

Tom Davis

Elder Care recently announced that beginning October 1, their physical therapy services will undergo a branding and name change from Elder Care Physical Therapy Services to Foundation Therapy Specialists.

Patients will continue to receive the quality-of-care they have experienced since 2005, but under a new name and brand. Foundation Therapy Specialists will offer outpatient physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

Dr. Josh Lindblom, Director of Therapy said, “Elder Care has always provided one-on-one outpatient physical therapy care to adults and will continue to do so. The name change also includes expanded services and staff.”

In addition to the name change, the organization has added a neurological clinical specialist and a certified hand therapist and are now in-network with Community Care insurance and work with Medicare, the VA and are in-network with most major insurances.

Foundation Therapy Specialists offers orthopedic rehabilitation, return-to-sport training, spinal care, neurological care, splinting, swallow studies, and treatments to assist those diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, dementia, and traumatic brain injury.

Foundation Therapy Specialists will remain in the Elder Care building, 1223 Swan Drive, Bartlesville. And are accepting new referrals. Foundation is open to adults of any age.

Call 918-766-0391 to learn more about expanded services and staff, or to schedule an appointment.