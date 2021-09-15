Posted: Sep 15, 2021 9:38 AMUpdated: Sep 15, 2021 9:45 AM

Garrett Giles

A local group called Washington County Freedom Advocates will hold a rally against vaccine and mask mandates.

The group states that the time to take a stand against an over powered government is now. They ask you to join them as they stand for personal liberties and freedom. They say the only one that can make choices for your body is you.

The rally will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. along Adams Boulevard at Lee Lake Park in Bartlesville. Signs and flags are welcome.