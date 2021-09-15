Posted: Sep 15, 2021 9:18 AMUpdated: Sep 15, 2021 9:19 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville City Council will hold a special workshop meeting regarding use tax on Monday, Sept. 20, at 7:00 p.m.

During the meeting the Council will discuss use tax, sources of use tax, purposes of use tax, and other information related to municipal use taxes. City Manager Mike Bailey and City Clerk Jason Muninger will present the item.

The Council will meet in the First Floor Conference Room of Bartlesville City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Avenue.