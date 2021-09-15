Posted: Sep 15, 2021 7:24 AMUpdated: Sep 15, 2021 7:24 AM

Tom Davis

Joining Bartlesville Radio for a special podcast was Luke Holland with US Senator Jum Inhofe's Office.

Holland told us of a closed-door meeting with the top-ranking U.S. general in Afghanistan until July left U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe with more questions, the senior Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee said Tuesday.

“We have a lot more questions,” Inhofe said during a press conference after the committee’s classified briefing with Gen. Austin “Scott” Miller. “I hope they have some answers.”

“They” would be President Joe Biden and the members of his administration responsible for the United States’ calamitous withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Listen to the Podcast: