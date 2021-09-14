Posted: Sep 14, 2021 1:24 PMUpdated: Sep 14, 2021 1:24 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday evening’s school board meeting in Pawhuska, Superintendent David Cash gave Board members an overview of how things have been going in reference to COVID-19 and positive cases. Cash says the measures they are taking seem to be working well, as they only have ten students and faculty members out due to the virus.

Cash went on to say that the school plans to host a vaccination clinic at the fieldhouse next Thursday. It will be open to the public and hopes this will make it easy for anyone who wants to get vaccinated to go ahead and do so.

Cash also said that the school is exempt from President Biden’s comments regarding forcing employees working at a company with 100 workers or more to get the COVID-19 vaccine.