Posted: Sep 14, 2021 12:42 PMUpdated: Sep 14, 2021 12:51 PM

Garrett Giles

The City of Bartlesville has reached another milestone with its sales tax collections.

City Clerk Jason Muninger said the City of Bartlesville saw a record collection for the month of September. He said sales tax collections came in at $1.86 million - a 14.7 percent increase over the same time last year.

Prior to the newly released numbers, the City of Bartlesville had never hit $1.7 million in September. Muninger said it was quite a surprise. He said this month alone was $250,000 above budget anticipation.

Muninger said the City of Bartlesville could have several months of downturn and still be able to ride it out with the way things have been going with sales tax collections. He said they're about $600,000 above where they thought they would be three months into the fiscal year.

According to Muninger, people may be changing their spending habits in terms of where they are spending their money at such as Bartlesville as opposed to Owasso. He said more people are spending their money locally.