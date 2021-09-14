Posted: Sep 14, 2021 12:24 PMUpdated: Sep 14, 2021 12:24 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Free Fair kicks off on Thursday and after having to take a year off due to COVID-19, organizers are looking to make this year’s event the best one yet. Taking place at the Osage County Fairgrounds all weekend long, there will be carnival rides, food trucks, a petting zoo and other exhibits to partake in. District One Commissioner Randall Jones says it is something the entire county should be looking forward to.

Thursday is kid’s day where students are admitted free from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. There will be a rodeo on Friday evening at 7 p.m. and Saturday features a chili cook-off, talent show, livestock show and another rodeo.