Posted: Sep 14, 2021 11:20 AMUpdated: Sep 14, 2021 11:22 AM

Garrett Giles

Music on the lawn will be at the Frank Phillips Home on Tuesday, Sept. 21, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m.

Music, presented by Truity Credit Union, will be provided by Ann-Janette & The Evolution: a trio featuring Ann-Janette Webster (keyboard/vocals), Donn McCallister (percussion), and Mike Hough (upright bass) that blends classic jazz standards, favorite pop tunes from different eras, and their own piano-drive originals.

Pack a picnic, games, and your lawn chair for this free family event. The new parking lot for the Frank Phillips Home is located on 11th and Osage, behind the garage. Overflow parking is available at the old Spirit Church campus, 9th and Osage.