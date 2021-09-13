Posted: Sep 13, 2021 2:50 PMUpdated: Sep 13, 2021 2:50 PM

Max Gross

Two men were arrested on Sunday in Washington County for allegedly stealing tires off an abandoned vehicle. James Miller of Tulsa and Jeffrey Main of Skiatook were both arrested and charged in Washington County court on Monday.

According to an affidavit, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers made contact with the two men working on a Jeep on the side of the road. The trooper observed that both passenger side tires were removed from the vehicle and were not in sight. Troopers had marked the vehicle on Saturday and it had all four of its wheels.

It was discovered that Miller had an active warrant out of Rogers County. Troopers searched their vehicle and found marijuana, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, credit cards with different names and several tools.

Main’s bond was set at $15,000 and Miller’s bond was set at $10,000.