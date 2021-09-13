Posted: Sep 13, 2021 2:29 PMUpdated: Sep 13, 2021 2:29 PM

Max Gross

A Ramona man was arrested on a warrant for allegedly making a lewd or indecent proposal to a 14-year-old boy. Mickey Washburne appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday where he was charged with a felony count.

According to an affidavit, Washburne is a family friend of the victim. He sent the boy a text message to set up a meeting. When the two met up the defendant offered to perform sexual acts to the victim. After that the boy left.

He claimed that Washburne had made inappropriate comments to him in the past. The victim also alleges that Washburne had offered him pornographic materials in the past as well. The victim noted those past incidents were “weird”. He said Washburne had never touched him inappropriately.

The defendant has also been known to go by the names Mickey Cavallaro and Jerrie Sims. His bond was set at $50,000 with a condition of no contact with the alleged victim.