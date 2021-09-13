Posted: Sep 13, 2021 12:48 PMUpdated: Sep 13, 2021 1:07 PM

Garrett Giles

Tropical storm Nicholas is heading to Texas, which is putting a damper on the Bartlesville Chamber Forum scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 14.

The Bartlesville Chamber Forum, which had been scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 14 and was to feature ConocoPhillips Chairman & CEO Ryan Lance, has been postponed due to severe weather in the Houston area.

Bartlesville Chamber's Director of Events Tressa Cruse says they do not have a rescheduled date for the event at the moment, however, they hope to have one soon and will communicate it once it’s available. Cruse thanks you for your patience and understanding.

The forum was set to take place at City Church, 4222 Rice Creek Road, in Bartlesville. We will have more information when it becomes available.