Posted: Sep 11, 2021 2:10 PMUpdated: Sep 11, 2021 2:12 PM

Tom Davis

A few hundred citizens came together at Tower Center at Unity Square on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks at a variety of events on Saturday.

The memorial, presented by the Lowe Family Young Scholars, began promptly at 9 a.m. The program featured a presentation of the colors by the Bartlesville Fire Department, the National Anthem presented by the Oklahoma Wesleyan University Chorale, the American Legion Honor Guard’s 21-gun salute and the retirement of an American flag by the St. John Boy Scout Troop 5.

Speakers at the event included State Sen. Julie Daniels, Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, Reverend Victor Paul, Father John O'Neill and a pre-recorded message from President George W. Bush.

Several students in the Lowe Family Young Scholars program will provided readings at the event.

Michael Secora, Executive Director of Lowe Family Young Scholars, was very humbled by the way the 9/11 event turned out with the youngsters, mentors and the community.

Secora said, “This was an opportunity for our students to give back to the community and honor the first responders and those who sacrificed for the greater good of our communities.”

The retirement of an American flag by the Boy Scouts ended the ceremony.