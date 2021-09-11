Posted: Sep 11, 2021 3:44 AMUpdated: Sep 11, 2021 3:48 AM

Tom Davis

An 18-year-old Oologah woman was hospitalize Friday evening as the resullt of a personal injury collision on County Road North South 4090 3/10 of a mile north of County Road East West 430, approximately 1 ½ south of Oologah in Rogers County.

Devin Turner of Oologah was transported by Air Evac to Saint John Hospital in Tulsa. She was admitted in serious condition with head, trunk internal, trunk external, arm, and leg injuries.

A 2006 Jeep Wrangler driven Turner by was northbound on County Road North South 4090, departed the roadway to the right for an unknown reason, struck a culvert, then overturned 1 ¼ times ejecting the driver.

OHP says the cause of collision was the failure to maintain a single lane of traffic