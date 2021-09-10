Posted: Sep 10, 2021 2:19 PMUpdated: Sep 10, 2021 2:19 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska School Board will have its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday evening at the Administration Building.

During the meeting, they will consider voting on Pawhuska's estimate of needs for the 2021-2022 school year. There will also be possible action taken regarding an incentive pay plan.

There will also be discussion to approve the updated transfer list and the Board will review the student college remediation report. Personnel matters will also be discussed during executive session.

The Board will consider approving fundraisers for the FFA program and the elementary school during the consent agenda portion of the meeting.