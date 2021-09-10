Posted: Sep 10, 2021 10:50 AMUpdated: Sep 10, 2021 11:08 AM

Garrett Giles

Arvest Bank is hosting a United Way Cookout Fundraiser on Friday, Sept. 10, at Cooper & Mill Brewing Company, 200 Dewey Avenue in Bartlesville, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Local Arvest Bank President Kim Adams says they are very excited to be holding the event. Adams said they are also very excited to be a partner of Bartlesville Regional United Way (BRUW), because they help so many non-profits in the area. She said they want to help out while giving you an opportunity to get involved.

Adams said they have a huge grill on site. She said they are serving, hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, cookies, water and other items for sale. All are invited to be a part of this big day.

Arvest Bank donated all of the food and everything that is being sold.

Adams said Arvest helps BRUW in many ways, whether it be through associate contributions throughout the year, fundraisers, or volunteering opportunities.

Lunch costs $10. You can even dunk a member of Arvest Bank. It costs $5 for three balls. All proceeds raised benefit Bartlesville Regional United Way.