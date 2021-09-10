Posted: Sep 10, 2021 10:46 AMUpdated: Sep 10, 2021 10:46 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene at the Osage County Fairgrounds this Monday for a regularly scheduled meeting.

Rebecca Brewer will be back to discuss her property located around Shore Lane Drive and Terrace Drive near Prue. Brewer wants to know why the Board has no authority to take legal action against her neighbors who, she believes are blocking access to a public road.

There will be discussion to consider approving and signing Nutrition Director Kyme Vincent’s travel claim and the Board will consider taking further action regarding admittance to the Osage County Courthouse and other county-owned properties.

The Board will also consider approving the sale of various tax properties across the county at the meeting. Treasurer Sally Hulse will present this item.

The meeting begins at 10 o’ clock in the morning for those interested in attending.