Posted: Sep 10, 2021 9:27 AMUpdated: Sep 10, 2021 9:31 AM

Garrett Giles

The next Women in Business event put on by the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce will explore “Finding Fraud in Revenue.”

You can join the Chamber as they welcome guest speaker Leah Wietholter, the CEO of Workman Forensics in Tulsa. As a Certified Fraud Examiner and private investigator, Wietholter is an expert in following patterns to find money.

This Women in Business event will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 22 at the Hillcrest Country Club from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Cost per person is $25.

The Chamber is undertaking precautions to address concerns related to coronavirus. Capacity for the event is limited. To register, click here.