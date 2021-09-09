Posted: Sep 09, 2021 3:58 PMUpdated: Sep 09, 2021 3:59 PM

Tom Davis

Representative Kevin Hern (OK-01) released the following statement after Biden announced his plan for the Department of Labor to institute a vaccine mandate on private companies employing more than 100 people:

“The federal government has once again overstepped into the lives and livelihoods of American citizens,” said Rep. Hern. “Private companies, especially small businesses, are already suffocating under the oppressive restrictions put in place at the start of the public health emergency last year. My colleagues and I have warned of the slow march to socialism for years, and we were called liars for it. Turns out it’s not so much a slow march as it is a sprint. More restrictions, more mandates, more socialist policies are never the answer.”