Posted: Sep 09, 2021 3:23 PMUpdated: Sep 09, 2021 3:23 PM

Tom Davis

Big Brothers/Big Sisters were spotlighted Thursday on COMMUNITY CONNECTION

Area Director Chalene Dew and Big Sister Rachelle Wilson joined us on the air to talk about the "End the Wait" campaign which a campaign to recruit Big Brothers, Bis Sisters and Big Couples.

Charlene Dew says there are 18 youth [13 boys, 5 girls] that are each waiting on a "Big" (mentor). Dew says the greatest need is for men and couples to match with boys.