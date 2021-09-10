Posted: Sep 10, 2021 2:46 PMUpdated: Sep 09, 2021 2:46 PM

Tom Davis

It is Friday at the Washington County Free Fair where 4-H and FFA boys and girls will be showing their livestock such as horses, beef and dairy cattle, swine, sheep and goats plus rabbits and poultry.

The open exhibits feature the award-winning fruits and vegatables, art, photography, clothing, needlework, crafts and science projects.

Tonight's special event is the Dog and Pet Show.

Special music will be provided also on Thursday evening by Sheriff Scott Owen

For More Information, Log On To http://countycourthouse.org/caffeine/uploads/files/FairBook2021.pdf

North Room Cafeteria Schedule:

Friday, September 10, 2021

4-H Parent Volunteer Association

Lunch: 11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. - Dinner: 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Menu will be posted.

************************************************

Saturday, September 11, 2021

Bartlesville Indian Women

Lunch: 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Menu: Indian Tacos

************************************************

Food Trucks Open various times with various menus

ALL SUBJECT TO CHANGE

Sponsors of our live broadcasts from the Washington Co. Free Fair include:

Totel CSI, Amarekan Manufacturing, Wise Boot and Shoe Repair, Arvest, Tom Mix Museum, Bartnet IP, Roman's Outdoor Power, Triangle Serum, Regent Bank of Bartlesville, Mid America Farm and Ranch, Copan Truck Stop and Restaurant, South Coffeyville Stockyards, Union State Bank, Oklahoma Farm Bureau/Lajuana Duncan, Jensen Tractor Ranch and Watters Heat and Air.