Posted: Sep 09, 2021 1:20 PMUpdated: Sep 09, 2021 1:20 PM

Garrett Giles

Power has been restored at Dewey Elementary School.

Superintendent Vince Vincent announced on Thursday that the electrical issue at Dewey Elementary had been fixed and that power is back on in the building. PreK through 5th grade students moved to Distance Learning on Thursday after electrical issues were discovered on Wednesday afternoon.

Since the power is restored, in-person learning will resume on Friday, Sept. 10.